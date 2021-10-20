“We Have Only Begun,” Actor Alexx Ekubo Remembers Lekki Tollgate Victims One Year After

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has taken to his Instagram page to remember the victims of the Lekki Tollgate shootings on October 20, 2020 exactly a year ago.

The actor posted a picture of himself and his friends, actor IK Ogbonna and celebrity stylist Yomi Casual at the End SARS protest ground in 2020.

Captioning the photo, the movie star wrote;

“20. 10. 20 💔 we stay on our knees, so our brothers & sisters who lost their lives in this struggle, can stand tall in Heaven. 🕊You are not alone. ✊🏾 I still maintain, Lekki Toll plaza should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way & remain toll free. We’ve paid with our blood. How can they say we are finished, when we have only begun. Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta 🔊#EnoughIsEnough #SoroSoke #EndSars #ReformNigeria #EndSarsMemorial 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬”

