We Look Forward To Restored Service Very Soon -Twitter Responds To Buhari

Microblogging platform, Twitter, which is currently banned in Nigeria, has stated that it looks forward to being reinstated following “productive” discussions with the Federal Government.

This follows the Independence Day announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari that the ban on Twitter will be lifted after certain conditions might have been met.

Responding, an unnamed Twitter spokesperson said on Friday: “We continue to engage with the Nigerian government and we are committed to charting a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

“Discussions with the Nigerian government have been respectful and productive – we look forward to seeing the service restored very soon.

