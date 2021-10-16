We Look To You For Fair Reporting, Buhari Tells NUJ

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that press freedom must be used responsibly.

Buhari was quoted as saying this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari congratulates newly elected NUJ executives.’

The President congratulated the Nigeria Union of Journalists on the outcome of their seventh triennial delegates’ conference which saw the re-election of Chris Isiguzo for second term in office as President.

The statement read in part, “From the outset of this administration, President Buhari has made it clear that ‘press freedom is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish,’ however, such freedom must be used responsibly.

“Considering the formidable role the media play in shaping and influencing the course of events in any society, the President reminds the NUJ leadership that the country will continue to look up to their members for fair, balanced and objective journalism.”

Buhari urged the media to forge greater unity in the union, engage in productive dialogue to resolve any issue inimical to the progress of the association.