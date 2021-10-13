“We were kidnapped and they tried to kill my mother” – Cross narrates awful experience (video)

BBNaija finalist, Cross has narrated an awful experience of how he and his family were kidnapped following the death of his father.

The 30-year-old disclosed this during an interview where he recounted how they got kidnapped and his mother almost got killed in the process.

According to him, they escaped and decided to seek asylum in the United States.

Cross noted that the trauma he faced while seeking asylum in a foreign country greatly shaped his lifestyle. Cross is believed to be the eldest child of his mother followed by a lady, Ada Obi, another female, Dihma, and a younger brother, Bobby.

His mother Uji Grace Okonkwo is an evangelist.

He also revealed that his father is the late Ezego of Ihiala.

In his words:

“After my dad’s death we were kidnapped and they tried to kill my mother so she thought the best situation for us to be safe was to flee and seek asylum in a different country.”

“That exposed me to the ups and downs of life and shaped me to be who I am today but I’ve recovered from the kidnap trauma,”

