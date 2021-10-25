We Will Not Be Distracted, Our Convention Still Holds In October – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) says it will go with the planned National Convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021.

In a statement on Sunday, the Secretary of the NCOC, Governor Seyi Makinde, said the convention will take place regardless of the “distraction” posed by a case instituted at the High Court in Kaduna to prevent the event from being held.

The case, which was launched by Uche Secondus, suspended chairman of the PDP, sought to stop the preparation for the convention, pending the hearing of his chairmanship case in the court of appeal.

While playing down Secondus’ suit, Governor Makinde said the party is “aware of the actions of a few misguided PDP members who have approached the High Court in Kaduna in an attempt to prevent our great party, the PDP from holding its National Convention on October 30 and 31, 2021.

“Notwithstanding their right to approach a court of competent jurisdiction to air their grievances, we maintain that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP has acted in good faith in fixing our convention for October 30 and 31. It is not meant to witch-hunt anyone or to truncate anyone’s mandate,” the statement added.

“Therefore, we call on all members and supporters of the PDP to ignore this distraction as we prepare to host a convention that will send a clear signal to Nigerians that the PDP is the only party that has the will and the might to rescue Nigeria from the catastrophe that we have been enduring for the past six years.

“We are aware that a clearly united PDP is a threat to the forces that seek to divide us. Therefore, we urge our teeming supporters nationwide to keep the faith as we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that we will not be distracted from our goal.”

The governor further noted that the PDP is determined to strengthen its party structure and to put in the work needed to unify and restore the nation back on the path to economic prosperity and greatness.

On behalf of the PDP, Makinde urged all party faithful to continue to rally support even as the opposition political party prepares to host its National Convention.