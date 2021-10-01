Uche Maduagwu slams Davido for buying new wristwatch few days after his photographer’s death

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed Davido for going on a shopping spree a few days after his photographer died asking whether is mourning fatigue or pure insensitivity.

According to Uche Maduagwu, on a normal day, he would have said congratulations but not this period when the whole of Nigeria is crying over the death of Fortune his personal photographer saying this is wrong.

Uche Maduagwu then went ahead to ask what exactly he’s celebrating saying he should just tell him that this shopping of alleged N140M is not true as he just wants to hear that it’s a lie because what he’s doing is not right just a few days after his personal photographer died.

Talking about having issues because of END SARS, Uche Maduagwu asked Davido whether it’s the same thing that he denied in the office of the IGP when he went there to have a chat with him that he’s claiming to have given him problems?

OGA on a normal day, I for say congratulations, but not this period wey #naija dey cry over #Fortune, this is wrong Baba, BIKO what are we CELEBRATING? Please just tell us say this #shopping for alleged 140 million Naira Patek Philippe wristwatch at this period no be true, tell us it is a lie?