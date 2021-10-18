What I did with Tega was just a show and I am going back to my girlfriend – BBNaija’s Boma reveals

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Boma, has shed more light on why he feels what he did with Tega in the house is not a big deal.

Boma Akpore, definitely doesn’t see anything he did with his colleague, Tega, as a big deal.

In a recent interview with media personality, Chude, the actor noted that he has done worse things with people’s spouses and partners during the course of his career.

Boma who prides himself in being a professional actor likened his actions with Tega to acting, and revealed that he has played romantic scenes with different women and once the scene comes to an end, that’s it.

He added that he did not have sex with Tega even though they had intimate sessions in the house.

Boma continued by saying that he has been paid thousands of dollars for the same actions and it was all a show.

“I’ve been on set and I’ve done the same actions or even worse than that. Not sex because I didn’t have sex with Tega, but I’ve kissed, I’ve romanced people, I’ve played romantic scenes with people’s wives and people’s girlfriends or whoever they were. I’m not the casting director. I didn’t choose who to be my partner.”

The actor disclosed that Tega was next to him from the second day on the show and he noticed that she was sad.

He also added that he does not feel any way because the show has ended and everyone has moved on to their families and he is also going back to his girlfriend.

Boma never mentioned or hinted up until this interview that he had a relationship outside.

