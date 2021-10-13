Why I dumped Nigeria for Netherlands – Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma

Villarreal forward, Arnaut Danjuma, has explained why he dumped Nigeria for the Netherlands.

In the past, Danjuma was rumoured to be keen on switching allegiance to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. But the former Bournemouth winger was handed a late call up to the Dutch senior side by Louis Van Gaal for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar.

After the match Danjuma said: “I feel Dutch and I have always wanted to play for the team after my heart.

“Nigeria is a country I love but playing for them is an option I see as a fall back if I don’t get my chance here. I’m here now and I want to make it count.”

Danjuma was born in Lagos, Nigeria, to a Nigerian mother and a Dutch father. His family relocated to the Netherlands after several years in Nigeria.