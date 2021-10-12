Whitemoney accused of insulting Queen and deceiving her fans

Rave of the moment and BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney has been accused of insulting Queen and deceiving her fans.

The claim was made by Queen Mercy Atang’s social media handler, @joyswiit, who alleged that WhiteMoney’s handler, Promise, is showing fake love to Queen to chase clout for Whitemoney.

Her tweet read:

“Money gang warn ur handler, he shouldn’t use Queen to buy friendship with WhiteMoney.

“We don’t need fake love, He should stay far away. God will repay Queen’s kindness.”

Queen’s handler further went on to allege that Whitemoney had the impetus to tell Queen to join his Instagram live after hurling insults at Queen for chasing clouts with his name.

“Today, you had the audacity to call her to insult her? You said, she was shouting your name up and down who sent her?

“How ungrateful, You didn’t stop there, you ordered her to join you LIVE on instagram, cos you needed to speak to your people what is her business with that?

“Let this be the last time WhiteMoney will call Queen to insult her, then go live to be saying I love you,” she said.

