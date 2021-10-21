Why A Lot Of People Divorce Soon After Marriage, Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has shared an insight into why a lot of people get married and divorce soon after.

According to the self-proclaimed investigative journalist, the major reason for the divorces is the lack of focus during dating.

Olunloyo stated via her Twitter page that divorces happen because people date those who are not interested in their personal development.

“Stop dating people not interested in your personal development. This life is beyond sex, bone straight wigs, iPhone 13, Domino pizza, coldstone and KFC. Find a partner who is stress free, willing to invest in you. Never been married but I see many of y’all divorced so soon,” she tweeted.

