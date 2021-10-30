Why do #BBNaija fans support rubbish – Dr. Cherry chides BBNaija Star, Liquorose over her see-me-through outfit

BBNaija star, Roseline Afije who is known as Liquorose is currently trending on social media.

The reality TV show star was captured in some recent photos wearing a see-me-through dress and this has really garnered some mixed reactions from netizens.

Some are of the view that the reality TV show star erred in wearing that dress to an event and the latest to comment on the dress is the popular Nigerian TV star, Dr. Cherry.

Taking to her personal social media handle on Twitter, Cherry quizzed why fans of BBNaija support rubbish and are always hypocritical in their judgment adding that what Liquorose wore was not appropriate.

The post she made reads;

“Why do #BBNaija fans support rubbish and are always hypocritical in their judgement?Face with rolling eyes What was #Liquorose wearing in the name of fashion in an African setting? I luv her but that outfit was a no no even for an exposed mind like myself…Plz let’s stop these #nudity for kids sake”