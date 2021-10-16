Why I Can’t Respect The Government – Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has said that he cannot respect the government of the day because of his experience with police brutality.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mr Macaroni slammed celebrities for not calling out the government after the Lekki Tollgate shootings on October 20, 2020.

The comic actor also came for artists who collected money to perform at the event put together by the Lagos State government.

According to him, there are some things that are bigger than money because people are suffering and the government is doing nothing about it.

Read Also: People Told My Parents I Had Spiritual Problem – Mr Macaroni

Mr Macaroni went on to add that he is willing to go for a peaceful walk on October 20, 2021 if it holds.