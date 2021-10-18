Why I Didn't Join APC Or PDP : Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, has revealed the reason he decided not to join the leading political parties in Nigeria.

Moghalu stated that he did not join the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party because he realised that neither of the parties can help to actualise his vision for Nigeria.

Moghalu, who recently joined the African Democratic Congress, explained that he could have joined either party after the 2019 election.

He said: “I do not believe that the Nigerian political leadership class is sincere or capable of changing this country for the better.

“In 2019, I had the opportunity to join the PDP or the APC but I advised myself to introduce my vision to Nigerians and take a long-term approach to my political career.

“Because I did not feel satisfied just going in to become part of the system that feeds fat on the commonwealth of Nigerians. If I join APC or PDP today, I have gone to take care of myself.

“The vision I have for the people, I do not think these parties are able to accommodate it, I don’t think they are able to execute it.

“So we must build an alternative to them and educate the voters towards that alternative.”

The former CBN deputy governor also advised against division along ethnic lines, adding that he is keen on helping to foster unity in the country.

He added: “This is one of the reasons I am in politics, seeking the presidency. I would love an opportunity to unify our country and demonstrate to all of us that we can be bigger than the sum of our past, that this country’s diversity can be managed for success.”