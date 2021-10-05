Why I Handled Kitchen Duties In BBNaija House – White Money

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Hazel Onou, alias White Money has stated that he chose to be in charge of the kitchen during his stay in the house because he felt he couldn’t measure up to the caliber of the other housemates whom he described as well-read.

White Money said this on Monday while on stage with Ebuka Obi Uchendu to receive the official presentation of his gifts.

In his words:

“What surprised me was the fact that everybody this season is well-spoken, well-learned. I felt I was the only one different. So I was like ‘guy, just dey your dey. Maintain that kitchen.'”