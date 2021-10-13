Why I Spent N4m To Get My Teeth Done – BBNaija’s Pere

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye second runner-up, Pere Egbi has revealed that he spent $10,000 which is approximately 4 million naira to get his teeth done.

During an interview with the Pepper Room on Instagram Live, the Nollywood actor cum reality TV star disclosed that he got his teeth done when he was in the United States of America.

“I wanted a white teeth and then I felt like why not just get it done. Like If you want something so bad you just have to go for it,” he said.

“So, yes, I spent 10 thousand dollars on dental health in 2020 and I have no regrets about it,” he added.