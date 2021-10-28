Why Nigeria Should Reduce Cost Of Governance —Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed the need for Nigeria to reduce the cost of governance in the public sector and entrench transparency and accountability at all levels.

He also stated that there was a need to review the Procurement Act of 2017, saying there may be a need for the amendment proposal to be made to the National Assembly on it.

Osinbajo, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, stated these in Abuja during the formal inauguration of the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement.

He said, “Nigeria must make progress in reducing the high cost of governance in the public sector as well as be strengthened by entrenching transparency and accountability at all levels of government, while issues relating to construction, rehabilitation and extension of existing buildings, acquisition of lands, purchase of laboratory equipment, disposal of reagents and samples amongst others must conform with world standards”.

Osinbajo stated that to achieve this, there was a need to build adequate technical capacity required for efficient and effective procurement, environmental and social safeguard systems.