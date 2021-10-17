Why You Shouldn’t Make Men The Center Of Your Life, BBNaija’s Ka3na Tells Ladies

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Ka3na Jones, has advised ladies not to make men the center of their lives.

According to the mother of one, men treat women who make them the center of their lives like garbage.

The self-proclaimed Boss Lady took to her Instagram Stories to share her opinion with her followers.

In her words:

“When you make men the center of your life, they treat you like garbage… Ladies men should be extra toppings not even the dessert,” the reality TV star cum fashion entrepreneur wrote.

Read Also: “My Husband Understands Me When I Speak,” BBNaija’s Ka3na Slams Critics

Information Nigeria recalls that Ka3na declared herself a strong woman who has the strength of a man.