“Women Go Through A Lot To Look Beautiful” – Actress Biola Adebayo

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo, has said that women go through a lot of pain just to look beautiful.

The beautiful film star took to her Instagram page to state some of the difficult things that women have to put on just to stay beautiful.

“Bra, girdle, lashes, makeup, heels, wig… All these in one body and you think we will not get some small small choko for head sometimes??? Uncle, if he easy, you too try am. To all the women trying to stay young and beautiful: God bless you all. Jesu Ngbo ko easy. Women dey try o,” she wrote.

Read Also: Actress Biola Adebayo Bags Face Of Nollywood Award