Working With Obasanjo, Jonathan Prepared Me For Success As President -Okupe

Former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has assured Nigerians that the wealth of experiences he garnered working with former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, and Goodluck Jonathan, really equipped him with necessary knowledge on how to effectively administer Nigeria.

Okupe stated that he was prepared and ready to help Nigeria overcome its various challenges social, economic and political crisis which he noted, had continued to militate against the nation’s growth and development.

Okupe, according to a statement by his media office on Saturday, stated this while responding to questions during a live interview session with the PUNCH ONLINE during the week.

He argued that the Nigerian elite class had failed totally to solve the various issues militating against the progress of the nation.

He also stated that he was contesting to be president in 2023 to make a statement that the Nigerian political class could provide positive leadership that would lead to the growth and development of the country.

He said, “Providence has taken me to the corridor of power having worked with two different presidents in the nation and by this I know how this country should be run. I believe in my abilities to bring about the much needed change for this country.”