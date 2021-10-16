“You Will Always Be A Villain In Someone’s Story” – Actor Ibrahim Suleiman

Nigerian actor, Ibrahim Suleiman, has stated that no matter how good a person is, they will always be a villain in someone’s story.

The movie star took to his Twitter page to make his point of view known.

According to the father of one, he stopped getting bothered about what people say when he came to terms with the fact that there’s always a villain in every story.

“The day I came to terms with the fact that no matter how much of a decent human being you are, you will always be a villain in someone else’s story, I haven’t bothered much about the crap people spin,” he tweeted.

