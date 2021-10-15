“You’ll always live a happy life in Nigeria, compared to America” — U.S-based DJ, Ttunez

A Nigerian DJ based in the United States of America, DJ Ttunez, has stated that living a happy life is attainable in Nigeria than the US.

The Disc Jockey, who goes by the stage name DJ Ttunez, took to his page on social micro-blogging platform Twitter, to advise Nigerians against leaving the country for a better life in the U.S, because God has already done the best for them.

According to him, having a well fulfilled life in Nigeria is way better and easier, compared to the United States, where he currently resides.

In his words;

“Nigerians in Nigeria don’t know what God has done for them. Millions of Nigerians overseas are depressed. I stay in New Jersey & I have to get used to this boring & expensive life. You’ll get to save more in Nigeria compared to the US, you’ll always live a happy life in Nigeria.”

See his post below: