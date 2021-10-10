“You’ve Not Had A Child Until You Have A Daughter” – Reno Omokri

Controversial social media commentator and author, Reno Omokri, has opined that daughters are very important because they help their parents in their old age more than sons who won’t be able to leave their businesses or jobs to take care of their parents.

The former presidential aide said in a recent post, “when my dad was ill, my sister left her top level job in Abuja to care for him. My other sister left her successful business to work shifts with her. None of us boys left our businesses or jobs. Yet, you complain you have only girls? Don’t wait till your old age before you know that you have not had a child until you have had a daughter. Cherish your daughters. You are the first man they will love, so set a good example, or they may be drawn to abusive relationships because you never taught them what love is. Care for them when they are young and they will care for you when you are old.”

