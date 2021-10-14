Zamfara PDP Accuses State Govt Of Harassment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara has accused the state government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of harassment.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by its Publicity Secretary, Shattiman Rijiya, the APC is threatening to stop them from opening the party’s secretariat in Gusau, the state capital.

The PDP further alleged that immediately Governor Bello Matawalle defected to the APC, the ruling party hijacked the PDP Secretariat.

While noting that the PDP used N10 million to secure its headquarters, the state government through the Zamfara State Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZUREP), has marked ‘cancel’ on the building despite the party furnishing the board with a letter through its lawyer.

“This is the third time when Zamfara State Government is cancelling and depriving us to have PDP state secretariat in Gusau through ZUREP and the decision was contrary to the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended,” Rijiya stated.

According to the party’s spokesman, this is not the first time that the board personnel would come to the said building to mark cancel without concrete reasons for their action.

Recalling the role the party played as an opposition during the administration of ex-governor Abdullaziz Yari, the PDP wondered why the current administration will prevent them from floating their secretariat now.

He added, “We shall strive to contact our lawyers accordingly on what line of action we shall take to protect our political legitimate right.”

The party’s spokesman asked PDP supporters in the state to remain calm and law abiding, adding that efforts were in top gear to fight for their rights politically.