Zamfara Secures Release Of 200 More Kidnapped Victims

The Zamfara Government Thursday said it has secured the release of no fewer than 200 additional people abducted by bandits through peace dialogue and other security measures.

The Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, disclosed this in Gusau while receiving the delegation of the Conference of Speakers of States Legislatures in Nigeria, which paid him a condolence visit over the death of his father, Alhaji Mu’azu Magarya.

The speaker’s father, who was kidnapped in August, died while in the custody of bandits after spending weeks there.

A funeral prayer had been conducted for the deceased in absentia because his remains had not been retrieved from the criminals.

The delegation led by the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly and chairman of the conference, Abubakar Y. Sulaiman, also had the speakers of Kano, Katsina and Yobe assemblies.

Magarya said, “I am happy to inform you that the state government has secured the release of over 200 kidnapped victims through peace and dialogue, initiated by the present administration led by the state governor.”

He added that the released abductees were on their way to Gusau, the state capital and would arrive any moment from now.