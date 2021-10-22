Zulum: All IDP Camps In Maiduguri To Be Shut By December 31

Borno State Government has stated that it will close all camps for internally displaced persons (IDP) located within Maiduguri, the state capital, by December 31.

Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum stated this on Friday while addressing state house correspondents at the end of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He said the decision to close the camps in Maiduguri was informed by the recent improvement in the security situation in the state.

According to him, the state government decided to close the camps to enable displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

“I came to brief the president on efforts made by Borno state government in ensuring the return of internally displaced persons to their homes,” he said.

“So far so good, Borno state government has started well and arrangements have been concluded to ensure the closure of all internally displaced persons’ camps that are inside Maiduguri on or before December 31.”