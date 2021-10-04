Zulum Orders 100 Cars, 500 Tricycles For Keke NAPEP Operator

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, at the weekend in Maiduguri, hosted operators of ‘Keke NAPEP’ during which he directed the procurement of 500 tricycles and 100 Toyota cars (Corolla LE) at subsidised rates for them.

At a meeting at the Government House held at his instance, Zulum explained that about 2,000 Keke NAPEP operators, who didn’t have their own tricycles, will benefit from the intervention.

Four operators will be allocated one tricycle for shared business, which means 2000 operators will own the 500 tricycles. He said another 200 persons will jointly own 100 Toyota cars.

According to the governor, the 2,200 beneficiaries will be required to repay only 50% of the market value of the tricycles and cars which they will generate from business.

The government will waive the remaining 50%, Zulum announced.

The governor directed the state’s ministry of transportation to liaise with various unions of the tricycle operators to agree on suitable and acceptable modalities for the allocation.

Zulum, however, warned that only deserving members, who did not have their tricycles, should be considered.

He said the measures were in the best interest of the tricycle riders, acknowledging the huge employment opportunities it has provided.

One of the union leaders among the operators, Alhaji Hurso Grema, expressed appreciation to Zulum for his intervention and for some regulatory measures introduced by the government, which, he said, had saved their occupation from incursions by bad elements who hitherto tried using tricycles for criminal acts.

Zulum had last year, allocated similar tricycles and cars to operators in Biu town.