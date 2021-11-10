10 Persons Hospitalized After 71-year-old Woman Poisoned Water At Funeral

A 71-year-old woman has been accused of poisoning a bucket of water at a funeral leading to 10 persons being hospitalized.

Zimbabwe Police confirmed the incident, adding that it occurred at Luvuluma Village. The victims who complained of stomach pain and painful throats, were referred to Plumtree District Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The police are now carrying out an investigation. The security agency’s tweets read;

Police in Madlambuzi are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred at Luvuluma Village on 07/11/21 at 1730 hours.

A 71 year old woman is suspected to have laced a bucket of water with an unidentified substance at a funeral.

10 unsuspecting mourners drank the water which was in the kitchen and subsequently complained of stomach pain and painful throats.

The victims were referred to Plumtree District Hospital where they were treated and discharged.