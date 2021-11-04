2022: Army’s Budget Slash Will Hinder Anti-Terror War – COAS

Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya has expressed urged the National Assembly to prevail on the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to exempt the army from the envelope budgeting system.

Yahaya stated while appearing before the Senate Committee on Army to defend the army’s 2022 budget proposal.

He stated that envelope budgeting had been a major challenge to the army.

He said the army had proposed N710bn for the 2022 fiscal year, but the finance ministry reduced it to N579bn.

Yahaya said: “This reduction would impede the capacity and tempo of the Nigerian Army in carrying out its constitutional duties particularly the ongoing war against Boko Haram terrorists and other criminalities across the country.”

He urged the committee to approve for the army, N642.7bn for personnel emolument; N29.6bn for overhead and N37.6bn for capital in 2022.

He also appealed to the National Assembly to cause the finance ministry to begin the release of its 2022 capital allocation in the first quarter of next year.