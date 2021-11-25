2023 Elections: APC’s Plan Is Not To Lose – Governor Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has stated that the plan of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is to be victorious during the 2023 elections.

Governor Sule stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He said the party was treading with caution in conducting its congress and in the selection of principal officers that will pilot its affairs.

“Our plan is not to be able to lose this election in 2023 and that is everything we are doing,” the Nasarawa governor said.

“That is why we are being very careful in congresses, we are extremely careful in the selection of national officers, we are very careful in taking a decision.

“Rather than intimidation, the best thing that anybody who wants this power should do is to present themselves as credible, competent people who have the capacity to take over from Muhammadu Buhari and build on what he has already started.”