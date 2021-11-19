2023: Gbajabiamila Meets Buhari, Seeks Support For Direct Primaries

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to support direct primaries by political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with journalists, on Thursday, when he met with Buhari, the speaker also asked the president to sign the recently passed electoral amendment bill into law.

“Are you not aware that the national assembly has passed the issue of direct primaries and electronic transmission of election results? That is the position of national assembly. It has passed both houses,” Gbajabiamila said.

“Very good, hopefully, we get the bill transmitted now that he is back very soon. We are hopeful it will become law and Nigerians will be better for it.”

Speaking on the reservations that direct primaries may be expensive for political parties to conduct, the speaker said, “I have heard that argument about cost and this is what I have to say. Do you put a price tag to democracy? I don’t think you should. What is too much and what is too little to buy freedom and democracy? I don’t think you should put a price tag to it. So, how much will be okay for him? He should tell us how much will be okay for him.”

The speaker expressed optimism that the president will support direct primaries because he is a “very popular man”.