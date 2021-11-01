2023: It’s Time To Atone For Past Leaders’ Mistakes – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed that it is time for the atonement of the sins and mistakes of the past and present leaders, as Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general elections.

Atiku spoke on the heels of the just concluded national convention of the main opposition party, PDP, in Abuja.

Also Read: We Are Taking Back Nigeria From APC – PDP Chairman, Ayu

Atiku stated that the PDP might not be perfect in its handling of the affairs of Nigeria in the past; but the APC has done worst things to the economy, security and dignity of the Nigeria’s citizenry.

“The PDP is not perfect, but the APC has shown themselves as the most corrupt and inefficient.”

Speaking further, Atiku stated that it is time for PDP to atone for the mistakes of the past.