2023: North Won’t Be Intimidated With Threats Of Secession, Says Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has stated that the north would not be intimidated by threats of secession ahead of the 2023 election.

He stated this in an interview with Daily Sun on Monday.

Ahmed stated that the north is just as concerned about the violence in the south-east as it is with insecurity in parts of the north.

He, therefore, called on the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop the violence in the region.

“We don’t want organised violence or threats to produce the president of Nigeria. Secession is a bad option for the south-east. It is not in the best interest of this country or anybody,” he said.

“Why should the federal government allow IPOB to strangulate five south-east states? If this administration does not have the capacity and willingness to ask this question, to deal with this problem, then the next administration should do so.” have