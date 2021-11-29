2023 Presidency: Nnamdi Kanu Weakens South-East’s Chances Of Producing Credible Candidate -Yakasai

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has expressed that the secessionist agitation by the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, weakens the chances of the Igbo people to produce a credible presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

He spoke in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday.

He expressed that the South-East geopolitical zone must convince Nigerians beyond any reasonable doubt that it is ready to occupy the exalted office in 2023.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, there have been serious calls for an Igbo President from the South-Eastern part of the country.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: No Southern Candidate Can Win Without Northern Support –Yakasai

Speaking on Sunday, Yakasai stated that the Igbo people must not sit back and demand that the next Presidency be zoned to them.

He said, “The card is on the Southeastern people’s desk. It is up to them to try to reach out. I’m a strong supporter of a President from the South after Buhari and also if he can come from the South-East I have no problem.

“My quarrel is that this is not something you just stay at home and pray that people will just dash it to you; you have to show interest, you have to be serious, you have to try to convince people that you are really up to the task. This is what in my opinion is missing from the South-East.

“There is that desire on their part but they are not exact in their position to manifest that desire to convince people that are rarely serious about it.

“There is this anxiety in Nigeria about the position of the South-East because it is surprising to many people including people like me…This Nnamdi Kanu who ordinarily to me would not be a good candidate for the governorship of any of the South-Eastern state is now claiming the attention (and) support of prominent people in the South-East is making people doubt if the South-East is really ready to produce a credible candidate that would help Nigeria as a whole. That doubt is there.”