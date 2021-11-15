31-year-old Man Arraigned For Allegedly Stealing N3M

A 31-year-old man, Temitayo Akinwumi, has been arraigned by the police before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N3 million.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on Sept.20 around Secretariat Road in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that the defendant and others at large stole the sum of N3 million belonging to one Mr Yusuf Wasiu.

He told the court that the complainant went to withdraw money in the bank and met the cashier, who usually attended to him, and who asked him to fill his cheque and come back for his money.

The prosecutor added that after the complainant left the bank with his money, he was followed by some unknown men who later broke his car and took away the money.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Oluwasola Olanrewaju, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Michael Faola, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He thereafter adjourned the case till December 7, for hearing.