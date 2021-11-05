5G Has No Health Effect, To Reduce Data Cost – NCC

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, has said 5G mobile technology has no health implications for Nigerians.

According to him, the 5G technology has nothing negative to do about our health contrary to widespread belief.

He spoke at a public lecture titled “5G Mobile Technology: Myths, Realities, Potentials and Challenges” organised by Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, held on Thursday in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said the technology, if embraced, will reduce running costs in corporate organisations, private and public institutions by 50%.

Represented by a director in the commission, Engr Yusuf Asaju, the NCC boss said the benefits of adopting the new technology far outweigh the myths being peddled around about it.

“It has nothing to do with our health. It will reduce overhead cost by 50 per cent,” Danbatta declared.

Earlier, the vice chancellor of KWASU, Prof Mohammed Akanbi, said the lecture was organised to provide a veritable platform for enlightening the public on the desirability of 5G technology.

He said 5G technology when deployed will aid teaching and learning in schools and institutions, adding that “in the education sector, we cannot de-emphasise the importance of technology.”