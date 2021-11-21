Actor Adeolu Funsho Loses Mother

Actor Adeolu Funsho has taken to his social media to announce the passing of his mother

The star shared a video of himself and his mother.

Many of his fans and other celebrities have sent their condolences to the star and hopes he recovery from the tragic loss.

Funsho Adeolu is an award-winning Nigerian English and Yoruba movie actor, director, producer, event effects provider, MC, and live band singer.

He is also the CEO of Flynest Media.

However, the star has lost his precious mother and he captioned the post: “I miss you mummy but I am sure you are in a better place .sleep well Hannah”