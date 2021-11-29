Actor Clem Ohameze receives N8million from popular Warri Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin towards his surgery (photos)

Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze has received the sum of N8m from popular Warri Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin towards his surgery.

The actor had come online to beg for the prayers of Nigerians, revealing that he was going for a surgery to separate his vertebrae 3 from 4.

Recent photos on social media showed that Ohameze seemed to have visited the prophet’s church as he was spotted shedding tears of joy while a pile of money laid beside him.

In one of the photos, Ohameze sat on a chair as the Warri-based pastor laid a hand on his back. Another man with a small card showing the amount given to the actor was spotted behind him.

The film star was emotional as he cried like a baby over the generosity of the pastor.

Ohameze was seen with a colleague who went to the church with him as he laid on her chest and cried.

Check out the photos below:

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria