Actress Bimbo Success Welcomes Set Of Twins

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

 

Congratulations are in order as Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomed a set of twins.

Her colleague, Iyabo Ojo shared the good news on Instagram on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

“Congratulations darling @bimbosuccess our latest Iya Ibeji in town, welcome to motherhood,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Actress Solaja calls out Nkechi Blessing for hating on her, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Ogunnowo & Bobrisky

The actress got married to movie director Bolaji Saheed in 2016.

Bimbo, a talented actress is one of the daughters of late Adebayo Success, the founder of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here