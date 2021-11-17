Actress Bimbo Success Welcomes Set Of Twins

Her colleague, Iyabo Ojo shared the good news on Instagram on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
“Congratulations darling @bimbosuccess our latest Iya Ibeji in town, welcome to motherhood,” she wrote.
READ ALSO: Actress Solaja calls out Nkechi Blessing for hating on her, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Ogunnowo & Bobrisky
The actress got married to movie director Bolaji Saheed in 2016.
Bimbo, a talented actress is one of the daughters of late Adebayo Success, the founder of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).