Actress Didi Ekanem in tears as fire razes her home

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem has been reduced to tears.

This comes after she lost her house to fire.

The actress watched her house being razed by fire.

She took to her social media page to share the sad news and wrote:

Everything that I have worked for in this Lagos, all my efforts to have a good place to live in this , all my late nights of hardwork gone within a second . I’m only left with my passport . Don’t know where I and my sister can go from here . I’m lost! Someone wake me up