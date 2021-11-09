Actress Lilian Bola Bach Celebrates 51st Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bola Bach is celebrating her birthday today, November 9 as she turns 51 years of age.

The beautiful thespian who was born in Lagos Island to a Yoruba mother and a Polish father, shared stunning new photos on her Instagram page and wrote;

“When you have a lot to say and the only words that you could utter are Thank you Yeshua Thank you for another new year , Jehovah.”

Lilian came into limelight in the 1990s as a model. She competed in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant and featured in several television commercials, becoming the Face of Delta.

She commenced her acting career in 1997, starring in several Nollywood movies of the Yoruba and English genres.

The actress secretly got married to her millionaire in 2012.

