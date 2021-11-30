Actress Ruby Ojiakor Celebrates 1m Instagram Followers

Actress Ruby Ojiakor has gone berserk after hitting 1million followers on her Instagram.

The star is so excited as she took to her social media to celebrate herself.

In her words, Ruby said she did not expect it and she is grateful for those who made it possible for her.

The influencer also shared a video of herself as she hit the street to express her joy.

Ruby made it clear they the followers are real followers and she is happy with the result of her hard work for years.

She said: “It’s 1million Real Followers 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Pls don’t expect me to be normal today” because it can’t even be possible. Who deyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy????????? Tell ur friends to follow up dis page now” cuz I must set everywhere on fire today Airtime must Flow” like River Niger” everybody get set”Thank You everyone 💋💋💋💋💋Thank You Jesus”

