Afe Babalola Faults NUC’s Inaction On Illegal Varsities, Says Damage Huge

Legal luminary, Afe Babalola (SAN) has expressed worry over the inability of the National Universities Commission to sanction illegal universities in the country.

Babalola also expressed disappointment with the approval by the National Assembly of one-subject universities in its members’ constituencies as well as unsustainable state universities in governors’ area, urging the NUC as the authorized approval body “to ensure that the conditions laid down in the law are strictly followed.”

The ABUAD founder spoke in Ado Ekiti during the university’s 9th convocation on Sunday.

Also Read: Convocation: Ban Against Non-First Class Graduates Remains, Says UI

Babalola called on the Federal Government, the NUC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to apply appropriate sanctions on illegal universities.

He stated that one of the sanctions should include “forfeiture of the properties of the founders and imprisonment of all collaborators.”

“The NUC on its website had been publishing names of illegal universities annually. This means no action had been taken against those which were discovered in previous years.

“The damage done to education by these illegal universities is irreparable,” he said.