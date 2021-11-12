Afenifere Does Not Believe In Secession, Says Adebanjo

Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere has stated that the group does not believe in secession and disintegration of Nigeria but demands restructuring to address the country’s challenges.

He said this on Thursday while speaking to journalists.

“We are not anarchists; we are not secessionists. We recognise that there is a democratically-elected government.

“However, it is the considered position of Afenifere that the president urgently constitutes a government of national unity solely to undertake the restructuring of Nigeria, in consultation with the Nigerian peoples.

“The issue of restructuring is about our freedom. We are democrats. I don’t want violence. I don’t want the country to break.”