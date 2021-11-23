After a Difficult Start to the Season, Southampton is Picking Up Steam

The new Premier League season may have started well for Liverpool and City, but for last year’s hit club Southampton, it was a rocky ride. The Saints didn’t have the best summer too. They sold star striker Danny Ings to Aston Villa and also lost centre-back Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester. While new players were signed on both positions, they didn’t initially perform like the stars who left.

Southampton had a bad start to the season, but recently, the team has been in good form. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are currently sitting on the 13th spot with plenty of matches ahead. While the schedule features a few games against heavyweights such as Liverpool and Leicester City, club legend Matt Le Tissier believes that the great run of form will continue

Can the Great Form Continue?

Saints fans surely have fond memories of club legend Matt Le Tissier. The former England international spent the majority of his career at Southampton, scoring a total of 161 goals in the process. His opinion on club matters is highly valued, so it surprised no one when he recently said he expects the club’s great run of form to continue.

Speaking at the launch of a new Crypto Fan Fund, a collaboration between Southampton FC and Sportsbet.io, Le Tissier said that after the rough start of the season, the Saints are in great position to compete for a European spot right now.

The launch of the Crypto Fan Fund saw popular bookie Sportsbet.io share 2 Bitcoins for fan-led initiatives. Southampton is one of the first EPL clubs to launch such a fund. During the season, the fund will be used to support causes fans love the most. The spending will be controlled by the fans’ panel Saints Voice that will work closely with the club and bookie to determine where the money will have the biggest impact.

The panel can also make the decision to hold the fans in order to benefit from future price jumps. Le Tissier supported the new fund and called all fans to donate. He mentioned that Bitcoin will see a rise in value in the future, which could grow the fund even more.

After the technical part of the panel, the club legend shared his thoughts on the club’s current situation. He admitted the start was rocky, but he was impressed by the recent form. He expressed his support for Hasenhuttl and the squad, and believes they have what it takes for a mid-table finish, with a possible view to Europe.

A Climb Until Christmas?

The latest international break comes at a bad time for the Saints who have just gone on a great run. Le Tissier and other experts expect it to continue, although the schedule is tough, to say the least. Southampton will play both Liverpool and Leicester City until Christmas, but the other matches should be easier to handle.

Regardless, Hasenhuttl’s team has shown that it has the mettle to beat anyone on the field. That was the case last year, and it’ll probably be like that in the second part of this season. The bad start is behind Southampton, and the club should only look forward. If the players keep their heads up and retain their current form, no one will have an easy time at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Let’s not forget that injuries have caused major headaches for the manager. When the squad returns to full form and all the players hit their stride, Southampton will be a tough pill to swallow. No one expects the squad to win the trophy, but a deep run in the cups and a push for the mid-table positions may be on the cards.

The upcoming run of matches may be crucial for Southampton’s season. Hasenhuttl has proven to be a tough manager that can prepare his team for the challenges ahead. If everyone is on the same page, except Southampton to climb up this season.