Alexx Ekubo Advises Fans On The Act Of Giving

Veteran Actor Alexx Ekubo took to his Twitter account to advise his fans on the act of giving.

The star stated that most givers should always remember to learn their limits

Alexx did not really say much or why he made the statement but he revealed that in most cases, the takers don’t have any limits.

He also shared that when the giver losses all his resources the taker have no promising moment to help back, so it’s a must be extraordinary careful when help other in term of needs.

Alexx said: “If you’re a giver , remember to learn your limits, because the taker doesn’t have any”.

