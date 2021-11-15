Aliko Dangote’s Brother, Sani, Dies In US

Sani Dangote, the younger brother of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote is dead.

Sani who was the Vice President of Dangote Group reportedly died at a United States of America hospital on Sunday evening after a protracted terminal illness.

Before his death, he was an established businessman with investments in key sectors of the economy including manufacturing, agriculture, banking, and oil services.

Before his death, Dangote sat on the board of several other companies, including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

The deceased was also a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club in addition to being a professional polo player.

He was also appointed as the Consul-General of the Romanian Embassy in Nigeria in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities.