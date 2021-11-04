Anambra Election Adjudged Free, Fair When No Life Is Lost, Says Kukah

The Convener, National Peace Committee, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has stated that the Anambra State governorship election would be adjudged as free and fair when no life is lost.

Kukah stated this on Wednesday in Awka, three days to the November 6 governorship election.

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a huge role to play in ensuring the process runs smoothly.

“But for me, over and above everything else, the election won’t be free, fair and credible if one person loses his life,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“The most important parameter to consider the election success is that nobody needs to lose their life.

“Too many Nigerians have died unnecessarily. The most important thing is to make sure that nobody loses their life, nobody suffers any unwanted injury.

“It is the responsibility of INEC. The commission has a threshold that constitutes all we can consider free, fair and credible elections.”