Anambra Election: ‘Defectors Deceived You’, APGA Mocks Andy Uba

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has mocked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 6 poll, Senator Andy Uba, saying he was duped by defectors.

The ruling party in Anambra stated that Uba should be thankful for winning his ward in the election.

National co-ordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, stated this at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Sunday.

He said Uba’s decision to challenge the outcome of the poll in court would compound his woes.

Recall that on Saturday, Uba vowed to take the governorship election to court to reclaim his mandate.

Speaking on the development, APGA at a press conference said, “Ndi Anambra will defend the mandate they gave to Soludo and will not allow Andy Uba to steal their mandate through the court.

“He claimed that Anambra electorate voted for him and at the same time alleged that the election witnessed widespread manipulation.

“Uba is the only one that holds this strange opinion about the concluded Anambra election.

“Majority of his party members led by Senator Chris Ngige, George Moghalu and many others are of the opinion that the election was peaceful, free, fair, credible and devoid of manipulation hence the reason they congratulated Soludo.

“Andy Uba should wake up from his slumber so that he will realise that he was duped by those that defected to APC during the electioneering for the November 6 election.

“None of them joined APC to help him win the election rather they joined APC to get their own share of the money he was sharing.

“He should console himself for winning his polling units.”