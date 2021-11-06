Anambra Election: I Want To Be Elected Governor But Legitimately — Soludo

Governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof Charles Soludo, has stated that although he wants to be governor of Anambra State, he wants it to be done legitimately.

Soludo made this statement while addressing newsmen as he lamented the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System machine during the governorship poll.

He said, “In my stronghold, the thing seems to have packed up literally as it were but again, as I said in the morning, I am a die-hard optimist and I want to believe that the system will deliver.

“If they are extending that till tomorrow, I am sure these people will be back here to vote; whenever they extend it to, these people will be back here because they want to vote and we want technology that enables all the eligible voters to vote. I want to be governor but I want to be elected legitimately with the votes of the people.”