Anambra Election: IPOB Denies Calling For Election Boycott, Closure Of Hotels

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied calling for the boycott of the Anambra State governorship election, barely 48 hours to the poll.

IPOB said its members are not interested in the Anambra governorship election.

The group stressed that reports claiming it called for a boycott of Saturday’s election are false and unfounded.

Spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said the group’s focus is the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and not the conduct of the election.

According to Powerful: “We are the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU. We wish to correct some misconceptions, unfounded speculations, and outright falsehood concerning our position on the forthcoming November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

“First of all, we wish to reiterate that IPOB did not at any time issue an order or call for the boycott of the said election contrary to misconceptions in certain quarters. In fact, IPOB has nothing to do with the Anambra election. Nobody should therefore link us with the election.

“The priority of IPOB is to secure the unconditional release of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been illegally detained since his rendition to Nigeria. All we said was that if by November 4 those who abducted, renditioned, and illegally detained him fail to release him unconditionally, Biafrans shall embark on civil disobedience of one-week sit-at-home beginning from November 5 to November 10.

“This action has nothing to do with the Anambra election. As a matter of fact, we are not concerned if anyone wishes to participate or not to participate in the Anambra election.”

The group also denied ordering the shutting down of all hotels in Anambra State.

“That voice note ordering all hotels in Anambra State to shut down must stop. We now order all our volunteers to unravel the monster behind this wicked voice note. It’s now very obvious that some traitors are out to demonise IPOB,” he added.